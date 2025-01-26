Drought Warning

The warning from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) about an imminent drought in Punjab should be a wake-up call for all stakeholders. The directive for local administrations to prepare for potential water shortages underscores the urgency of the situation. Yet, the question remains whether those in power are ready to respond with the seriousness this crisis demands.

For a nation whose economy relies so heavily on agriculture, this is not merely an environmental concern; it is a looming catastrophe with far-reaching consequences. Droughts do not just threaten water availability but also endanger food security, livelihoods, and economic stability. Climate change-induced water scarcity is no longer a distant threat; it is here, and its impact is intensifying. This warning should serve as a call to action to set aside petty political squabbles and focus on devising mitigation strategies for the food and water crises that are engulfing not just Punjab but the entire country. Policies need to be centred around water conservation, climate-resilient crops, and sustainable irrigation systems. Delay at this juncture will only exacerbate the disaster, further weakening an already fragile economy.

The fact that Pakistan, a country highly dependent on its agrarian sector, continues to treat climate change as a secondary issue is both baffling and self-destructive. If left unchecked, the combination of environmental degradation and political inertia will push millions further into poverty and hunger.

There is no room for complacency. The PDMA’s warning must be treated as a red alert, not just for Punjab but for national leadership. The drought is not just an environmental challenge; it is a national crisis in the making. Addressing it requires collaborative efforts, foresight, and above all, the political will to prioritise long-term survival over short-term gains.