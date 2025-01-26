FBR defends Rs3 billion car purchase amid criticism

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Langrial has defended the purchase of 1,010 new vehicles for FBR officers, stating that the cars are necessary for efficient tax operations.

Langrial explained that sales tax officials require vehicles to perform their duties, and the addition of these cars will enhance their productivity. He also highlighted plans to install a tracking system in the vehicles within the next 2-3 months.

The decision to procure 1,010 cars, each with a 1200cc engine, at a cost of Rs3 billion has drawn severe criticism. A Senate panel, led by Senator Mandviwalla, has raised concerns over the lack of competition in awarding the contract to Honda Atlas, despite Indus Motors offering a lower bid.

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance has called for the contract’s cancellation and plans to appeal to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other officials to halt the purchase.

The vehicles are to be delivered in phases from January to May, with 75 cars arriving this month. This comes as the FBR struggles with a revenue shortfall of Rs386 billion, further intensifying scrutiny over the expenditure.