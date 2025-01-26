FIA arrests human-trafficking gang leader

FAISALABAD - The FIA Composite Circle Faisalabad has arrested ringleader of a notorious human-trafficking gang from Chiniot. A spokesman said here on Saturday that a crackdown on human-traffickers was under way and an accused identified as Muzaffar Ahmad was arrested from Chenab Nagar Chiniot. He said that the accused was leading Chinioti gang involved in extortion money in millions of rupees from the innocent citizens for sending them abroad especially in European countries for employment purposes. But the accused often disappeared after collecting hefty amount of money from the victims. He said that this gang was reportedly involved in providing fake documents and illegally smuggling the individuals abroad. A number of victims filed complaints against Chinioti gang. Hence, the FIA took drastic action against the accused. The FIA had already locked four active members of this gang behind bars and now fight accused was also apprehended. This gang had allegedly deprived 31 victims of Rs40 million under the guise of arranging travel for them to Europe. He said that special teams were also formed to arrest remaining members of the gang by using advanced technology to trace out their whereabouts. It was also reported that two accused of this gang were operating illicit business from abroad. Therefore, now the FIA was coordinating with Interpol for their arrest, he added. Meanwhile, Director FIA Faisalabad Zone Sarfaraz Khan Virk said that the crackdown against human traffickers was in full swing and 55 accused were arrested during last one month. Among those arrested included 12 proclaimed offenders and a suspect linked to the Greece boat tragedy. Their properties and bank accounts worth millions of rupees linked to human traffickers were frozen, he added.

He said that special intelligence-based operations were also being conducted to bring human traffickers to justice as no one would be allowed to exploit innocent individuals or endanger their lives for monetary gains. He said that the FIA was committed to utilizing all available resources to eliminate human trafficking and safeguard citizens from such criminal activities. The arrested culprits would also face strict legal action based on solid evidence, he added.