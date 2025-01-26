Sunday, January 26, 2025
FIA arrests three human smugglers in Karachi

Our Staff Reporter
January 26, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Federal Investigation Agency’s Anti-Human Trafficking and Smuggling Wing (AHS), Karachi has arrested three persons, who were involved in human smuggling, from a restaurant at the city’s Shahrah-e- Faisal. According to the FIA, those who have been taken into custody are Zawar Hussain, Shahid Ali and Zulfiqar Ali, who would extort millions of rupees from the youth in return for sending them to Europe and Iraq through illegal means. The Agency has also informed that four persons, belonging to Sahiwal and Burewala, who were staying with them before heading abroad have also been arrested. The FIA has said that those apprehended are being interrogated while raids are being conducted for the arrests of their accomplices.

Our Staff Reporter

