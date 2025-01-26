Forest fire damages 300 acres of land in Mohmand

Mohmand - Fire incidents were reported on mountains in Halimzai and Safi tehsils of Mohmand district on Saturday.

In Safi tehsil, a fire broke out near Mamad Gat Cadet College. Despite no access for fire trucks, Rescue 1122 firefighters reached the site on foot and controlled the fire within 20 minutes using starvation and smothering techniques.

In another incident, a fire on a mountain in the Shati Kaur area of Halimzai tehsil spread to Kamali and Pandilai tehsils. Due to nighttime darkness and difficult terrain, firefighting was halted and resumed early morning. Rescue teams from Ghalanai, Ekkaghund, and Safi stations of Rescue 1122, along with villagers, the Forest Department, and Civil Defense personnel, extinguished the fire within an hour.

The fire damaged grass, shrubs, and trees across 300 acres, affecting wildlife and burning a goat. District Emergency Officer Engr. Khaliqdad led the operation.

Separately, nine passengers, including women, were injured when a passenger coach collided with a dumper due to brake failure near Kadapa, Ghalanai. Rescue 1122 provided first aid on-site and shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital Ghalanai. All victims belonged to Shati Kaur, Halimzai tehsil.