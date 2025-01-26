FPCCI team calls on KP CM, discusses promotion of industrial activities

Peshawar - A delegation from the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) recently met with Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, in his office.

Matters related to promoting industrial and commercial activities, addressing sectoral challenges, and initiatives by the provincial government to attract private investment to the region were discussed. Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Industry, Abdul Karim, the Secretary for Industry, and other relevant officials were also present.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for close collaboration and mutual consultation between relevant government departments and the chambers of commerce to improve the industrial and commercial sectors. He stated that the provincial government is working under a comprehensive strategy to resolve issues faced by the industrial sector.

Gandapur remarked that the provincial government’s Ease of Doing Business Act is in its final stages, aiming to establish a one-window operation that will provide all necessary facilities to industrialists, traders, and investors.

He also noted that work is underway on the formulation of the Industrial Policy 2025, inviting suggestions from experts associated with the chambers of commerce to create a robust and effective system.

The Chief Minister underscored the vital role of industries in economic development and job creation, highlighting the immense opportunities Khyber Pakhtunkhwa offers for private investment. He assured that the provincial government is committed to encouraging private investors and providing them with all necessary facilities, including offering locally produced electricity at concessional rates for industries.

“We are committed to collaborating with private sector experts for better results,” he said, reaffirming the government’s commitment to resolving industrialists’ issues on a priority basis. He also added that tax relief within the provincial jurisdiction has already been provided to support business activities and strengthen the local economy.

Gandapur highlighted that the provincial government has launched interest-free loan programs to promote entrepreneurship, including loans for technical degree holders. Additionally, an MoU has been signed to implement the Home Stay Tourism Project, a unique provincial government initiative aimed at boosting tourism and employment. The Chief Minister stressed the importance of ensuring food safety and urged industry owners to cooperate with the government to protect public health.

The FPCCI delegation appreciated the provincial government’s initiatives to promote industrial and commercial activities and thanked him for taking a keen interest in resolving the challenges faced by industrialists and traders.