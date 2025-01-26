From Jobless to Hopeless

Unemployment has become the most pressing social issue in Balochistan, with devastating effects on the province’s youth. The rising unemployment rate is eroding self-esteem, fostering depression, and driving young people to hopelessness and frustration. Many are compelled to take drastic measures.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province, is mired in a severe unemployment crisis, leaving countless educated youth jobless and idle. In 2021, approximately 25,000 students from Balochistan graduated from various universities across Pakistan, yet only 2,000 managed to secure jobs in either the public or private sectors. The province’s unemployment rate, the highest in Pakistan, stands at 9.13%, primarily due to the lack of job opportunities.

Many young people are forced to leave the country in search of employment, while others resort to low-skilled or unrelated jobs. It is heartbreaking to see educated individuals unable to find work that matches their qualifications.

In conclusion, the authorities must address this issue urgently. Steps must be taken to create job opportunities and overcome this growing crisis.

MUNAEZA NASIR,

Turbat.