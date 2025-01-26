Sunday, January 26, 2025
Govt puts country on path of economic development: Ahsan Iqbal

Web Desk
5:45 PM | January 26, 2025
Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal says the incumbent government has put the country on path of economic development.

Addressing a ceremony in Narowal on Sunday, he said that the government made tough decisions for economic revival without caring about political consequences during a short time.

The Planning Minister said that now Pakistan's economic growth is being acknowledged globally. He said that the government's efforts have drawn global attention towards Pakistan.

Ahsan Iqbal said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during his tenure eliminated power load shedding from the country.

He said that Nawaz Sharif put the country on the road to development by generating 11,000 megawatts of electricity within four years. He said that work is underway on the second phase of CPEC in collaboration with China.

Ahsan Iqbal said the launch of the "Uraan Pakistan" initiative is aimed at taking the national economy to new heights.

He said that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf branded Saylani ‘Langar Khanas’ as his own initiative.

The Minister said PTI organized shameful protests in London and the United States and tarnished Pakistan’s image internationally.

He said the founder of PTI is misusing the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to cover up his corruption.                  

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1737864885.jpg

