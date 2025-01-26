Sunday, January 26, 2025
Guidelines issued to farmers for Kinnow harvesting, handling

January 26, 2025
MULTAN   -  The Punjab Agriculture Department has issued guidelines for harvesting and handling the kinnow fruit, a major citrus crop in the country. According to the department’s spokesperson, Punjab accounts for 95pc of the country’s citrus production, with key areas including Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Toba Tek Singh, Okara, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Layyah, and Dera Ghazi Khan. Kinnow is the most extensively cultivated citrus fruit in the province. It takes approximately 300 days for a kinnow plant to develop its fruit from flowering to full maturity. In Punjab, the harvesting season for kinnow typically begins at the end of January and extends until March. The spokesperson stated that kinnow should only be harvested when its skin color changes completely from green to yellow and the sweetness level reaches 10-12pc. Improper harvesting methods, such as pulling the fruit by hand or shaking branches to drop the fruit, can result in damaged fruit and harm to the tree. To ensure quality, farmers are advised to use pruning shears to carefully cut the fruit close to its stem during dry weather. Harvesting during high humidity should be avoided, as moisture can lead to fruit skin splitting or injuries, making the fruit susceptible to diseases and decay.

Proper harvesting techniques not only maintain the quality of the fruit but also protect the health of the trees.

The department urged farmers to adhere to these guidelines to maximize yield and ensure the marketability of their produce.

