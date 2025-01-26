Hyderabad University Transportation Issues

The People Bus Service (PBS) in Hyderabad is an admirable initiative that provides citizens with comfortable and affordable transportation. However, university students, particularly those at Mehran University, Sindh University, and Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) in Jamshoro, face significant challenges. Missing their designated university transport often forces them to rely on local buses or Suzukis, which are frequently delayed, making them late for classes. This disrupts their academic schedules and adds to their stress and discomfort.

Addressing this issue is essential, as education is pivotal in shaping future generations. I urge Sindh’s Minister of Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Mr. Sharjeel Inam Memon, to consider introducing a PBS route specifically for university students. This service should connect Jamshoro to the city’s hub, providing students with reliable and timely transportation. Implementing such a measure would ease students’ difficulties, allowing them to focus on their studies without the constant worry of unreliable transport. Establishing this infrastructure would demonstrate a commitment to empowering youth and fostering a supportive learning environment.

ENGR. YAQOOB ALI BALOCH,

Jamshoro.