IHC schedules hearing on Khawar Maneka's appeal in iddat case acquittal of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

The Islamabad High Court has scheduled a hearing on Monday to review Khawar Maneka's appeal challenging the acquittal of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the Iddat case.

Justice Azam Khan, recently appointed to the bench, will preside over the hearing. The appeal contests the decision of the Additional Sessions Judge, who acquitted Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi on July 13, 2024.

In his petition, Khawar Maneka has requested the court to overturn the acquittal verdict issued by the Additional Sessions Judge.

The case stems from the July 2024 ruling, where Imran Khan, the founder of PTI, and Bushra Bibi