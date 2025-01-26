Islamabad Declaration

On January 12, Islamabad remained buzzed with the closing ceremony of International Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities. Except Afghanistan, representatives of Muslim countries attended the conference, which issued a 17-point document and recognized girls’ education not only as a religious obligation but also as a social need.

Nobel Laureate and activist Malala Yousafzai also addressed the conference. In unequivocal terms, she condemned denying education to girls beyond Grade 6 (to enter secondary education) in Afghanistan and called for labelling the ruling Taliban government as “perpetrators of gender apartheid”. She also deplored the pathetic situation of girls’ education in Pakistan, where 12.5 million girls were out of school.

As apparent, Pakistan is not coming to terms with the reality that the girls’ lagging behind would jeopardize its efforts to counter terrorism. Girls are the core of a family. An uneducated girl may not raise educated males after she attains the status of a mother. She would be inadvertently adding unsuitable males to society. Many of them could be vulnerable to radicalism and violent extremism. At least, Pakistan’s past tells this story. Yousafazai was pertinent about the Taliban because she had survived an assassination attempt in 2012 for advocating girls’ education, and she thought that the solution to remedy them lay in girls’ education in Afghanistan. The same is true for Pakistan.

Ironically, on the one hand, Pakistan is organizing conferences on girls’ education, whereas on the other hand, Pakistan is overlooking its responsibilities for educating girls to curb terrorism. The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) was founded in 2008 (as an administrative unit within the Ministry of Interior) and got administrative and financial autonomy through the NACTA Act of 2013. On 16th December 2014, militants of Tehreke Taliban Pakistan (TTP) stormed the Army Public School Peshawar to devour precious lives of 144 children. Perhaps, this kind of brutal incident was necessary to jolt the NACTA into action. Resultantly, on 24th of December 2014, the NACTA issued a 20-point National Action Plan (NAP) to counter terrorism and violent extremism. In the document, the NAP entailed everything except education as a solution to its war against terrorism. Fortunately, in January 2018, the NACTA issued “National Counter Extremism Policy Guidelines” to combat terrorism. For formulating policy interventions, these guidelines identified six major areas viz. the rule of law and service delivery; citizen engagement; media engagement; integrated education reforms; reformation, rehabilitation, reintegration and renunciation; and promotion of culture. That is, at least the guidelines laid emphasis on integrated education reforms as a policy intervention.

Reforms in the field of education envisaged two main points: first, ending polarization which had been keeping public schools, private schools and madrassas (religious seminaries) apart; and second, reforming the national education policy by establishing provincial text-book repositories, curriculum revision mechanism, promoting exchange programs between Madrassas; and equipping students and teachers with contemporary (worldly) education. As no annual report of the NACTA is available after 2020, it is not known if the organization has made any headway in the sphere of six areas identified by guidelines generally and the area of integrated education especially.

The problem which beset developing countries such as Pakistan is that guidelines laying emphasis on education are underrated. This is despite the fact that these guidelines did not require legislative amendments, but just policy interventions. Most interventions were just resource efficient. That is, funds were required to implement the guidelines to enhance the effectiveness of the NAP. For instance, hiring a teacher to visit a religious seminary to deliver lectures on certain topics.

The main objective of integrated education was to foster a connection between the existing three parallel systems of education (government run schools, private schools, and madrassas) which had been creating three different schools of thought engendering three different subsections of society. Integrated education wanted to cement them together to construct a monolithic community leaving no space within to let any radical ideology flourish and any terrorist seek a hideout. No matter how much holy was the objective, integrated education stands second to the primary challenge: educate children (both boys and girls). If children were not enrolled, they could not reach the level where integrated education is required. Hence, in addition to the identified three parallel systems of education, the fourth was unschooled children adding crass illiteracy to society. It is the subsection of un-enrolled out of school children that is more prone to ideological deviation and social aberration. Comparatively, this subsection of society is more vulnerable to the dogmas of terrorism than the enrolled ones. This was why the guidelines called for the involvement of the Office of the District Administration to ensure 100 percent enrollment in schools.

As the international conference in Islamabad was on the education of girls, Yousafzai remained concerned over the plight of girls especially in Afghanistan. What she called “perpetrators of gender apartheid” is also relevant to Pakistan having 12.5 million girls out of school. In the near future, one girl constructing one family having if at least two children means that each girl would be impacting adversely the lives of at least two members of society in the future. This would be a devastating spread of gloom, which may darken the whole society.

This is not the end of the story. Currently, Pakistan is also having 10.3 million male children out of school, making the total 22.8 million children (both boys and girls) falling into the lap of illiteracy, abutting on fanaticism-cum-bigotism. The challenges of integrated education dwarf in front of no education at all. Pakistan is spending a paltry sum of 2.5 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on education, which is well below the UNESCO recommended 4 percent of the GDP.

Interestingly, Pakistan and Afghanistan not only share the challenge of terrorism, but they also share the challenge of unschooled children. Now, it depends on Pakistan, whether or not it brackets itself with Afghanistan.

Dr. Tehmina Aslam Ranjha

The writer is an analyst on National Security and Counter-Terrorism. She tweets @TA_Ranjha and can be reached at taranjha1@gmail.com