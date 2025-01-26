Islamabad’s drinking water crisis deepens

Islamabad faces a severe water crisis as unsafe drinking water threatens the health of residents, with shocking revelations exposing widespread contamination in the capital’s water supply.

Documents obtained by Dunya News reveal that water from all 36 filtration plants in the city has been declared unfit for consumption. Additionally, 42% of waterworks and 17% of tube wells in the federal capital supply unsafe water, putting thousands at risk of serious health issues.

Among the hazardous sources are 22 tube wells and 5 of the 12 reservoirs, including major supply points like Simly Dam Reservoir, Shehzad Town Tank, and Shahdara Waterworks. Sector-specific data indicates that 30% of tube wells in Sector F and 21% in Sector H provide unsafe water. The situation is worse in societies and towns, where 68% of filtration plants deliver contaminated water, followed by 40% in Sector I and 27% in Sector G.

Health Risks and Expert Warnings

Medical experts warn that consuming contaminated water could lead to severe diseases such as Hepatitis A and E, typhoid, diarrhea, gastric illnesses, and even Blue Baby Syndrome.

Recommendations to Address the Crisis

The Pakistan Council of Research on Water Resources (PCRWR) has urged authorities to take immediate action. They recommend installing online monitoring systems to track water quality, ensuring timely chlorination, cleaning filtration plants and tube wells, and promptly replacing outdated water treatment equipment.

Residents of Islamabad continue to demand urgent action to ensure access to safe drinking water, as the current situation poses a grave threat to public health and safety.