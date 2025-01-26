Sunday, January 26, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Islamabad’s drinking water crisis deepens

Islamabad’s drinking water crisis deepens
Web Desk
11:50 AM | January 26, 2025
National

Islamabad faces a severe water crisis as unsafe drinking water threatens the health of residents, with shocking revelations exposing widespread contamination in the capital’s water supply.

Documents obtained by Dunya News reveal that water from all 36 filtration plants in the city has been declared unfit for consumption. Additionally, 42% of waterworks and 17% of tube wells in the federal capital supply unsafe water, putting thousands at risk of serious health issues.

Among the hazardous sources are 22 tube wells and 5 of the 12 reservoirs, including major supply points like Simly Dam Reservoir, Shehzad Town Tank, and Shahdara Waterworks. Sector-specific data indicates that 30% of tube wells in Sector F and 21% in Sector H provide unsafe water. The situation is worse in societies and towns, where 68% of filtration plants deliver contaminated water, followed by 40% in Sector I and 27% in Sector G.

PMD issues drought alert for Sindh

Health Risks and Expert Warnings

Medical experts warn that consuming contaminated water could lead to severe diseases such as Hepatitis A and E, typhoid, diarrhea, gastric illnesses, and even Blue Baby Syndrome.

Recommendations to Address the Crisis

The Pakistan Council of Research on Water Resources (PCRWR) has urged authorities to take immediate action. They recommend installing online monitoring systems to track water quality, ensuring timely chlorination, cleaning filtration plants and tube wells, and promptly replacing outdated water treatment equipment.

Residents of Islamabad continue to demand urgent action to ensure access to safe drinking water, as the current situation poses a grave threat to public health and safety.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1737864885.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025