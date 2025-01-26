Sunday, January 26, 2025
JI rejects PECA, calls for press freedom and accountability

Web Desk
12:57 PM | January 26, 2025
National

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan has strongly opposed the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), demanding its reconsideration. Addressing a press conference in Karachi, JI Pakistan Emir Hafiz Naeemur-Rehman criticised the ordinance for undermining press freedom and bypassing necessary consultations.

Hafiz Naeemur-Rehman highlighted that similar ordinances were introduced during previous governments, including the PML-N in 2016 and the PTI regime, where incidents of forced abductions and narrative-building involving journalists were reported.

While acknowledging the need to combat fake news, he stressed that it should not come at the cost of press freedom. The JI leader urged for a balanced code of conduct to ensure accountability without restricting fundamental rights.

Expressing solidarity with journalists, he called for inclusive consultations on such laws to safeguard democratic freedoms.

Shifting focus to international concerns, Hafiz Naeemur-Rehman condemned the devastation in Gaza, praising the resilience of the Palestinian people and asserting that Israel faced defeat in the region despite the destruction.

Turbat University students develop ‘Shanakht’ app for Kech police

