Sunday, January 26, 2025
Journalists’ bodies concerns on PECA amendments to be addressed: Rana

NEWS WIRE
January 26, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Saturday journalistic bodies’ concerns and suggestions will be considered regarding the PECA act amendments. Speaking to a private news channel, he said that addressing the menace of misinformation was not just a challenge for Pakistan but a global issue.  He assured that input from media representatives would be incorporated. “I have spoken to the Prime Minister, and the Minister for Information will also be involved. Journalists can appoint their representatives to discuss and refine the proposals. The matter is currently under committee discussion and will be deliberated further.” He guaranteed that the initiative would not be used against working journalists or press organizations and journalistic bodies.

“We aim to proceed only through consensus,” he added. On the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case, he described it as a clear instance of corruption and misuse of authority. This case is far from simple, involving intricate financial transactions and power abuse for personal gain, he added.

Kashmiris observe India's Republic Day as Black Day today

