Kashmiris observe India's Republic Day as Black Day today

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and world over are observing India's Republic Day, as today to protest persistent denial of their democratic right to self-determination by India.

Call for the protest has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other pro-freedom organizations.

The day is marked by a complete shutdown in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, along with anti-India rallies in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan, and key global cities.

These actions will send a clear message to the international community that India, as the occupier of Kashmiris’ fundamental rights, has no moral or legal standing to celebrate its Republic Day in the territory.

Meanwhile, heightened restrictions in the name of security measures have compounded the already dire conditions faced by the Kashmiris.

In a message from New Delhi’s notorious Tihar jail, incarcerated APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt condemned India’s military presence in Jammu and Kashmir as illegal, unconstitutional, and a violation of international law.