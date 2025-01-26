KP govt to go to any extent to maintain peace: CS

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Saturday made it clear that each and every Clause of the 14-point agreement reached in Kohat regarding Kurram district will be implemented in letter and spirit and there will be no concession given with anyone in this regard. However said, the government will need everyone’s cooperation for this purpose.

While issuing orders to start demolishing the bunkers again, he said that one side has already submitted its weapons collection plan while the plan of the other side is still awaited so it should also submit its plan at the earliest. He expressed these views while addressing a joint sitting of the Grand Jirga and peace committee members and the elders of the District Kurram at Commissioner House Kohat on Saturday.

On this occasion, GOC 9 Div Major General Zulfiqar Bhatti and Commissioner Kohat Syed Motasim Billah Shah, former parliamentarians, members of Grand Jirga and elders also spoke while Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat, DIG Kohat Abbas Majeed Marwat, Deputy Commissioner Kurram Muhammad Ashfaq, DC Kohat Abdul Akram and other relevant officers were also present on this occasion. Commissioner Kohat, highlighted the measures taken so far for the establishment of permanent peace in the Kurram district.

The chief secretary said that the provincial government is ready to go to any extent for the establishment of peace in Kurram but you people instead of helping the cruel and evil people should identify them for eliminating these elements. He assured that all the damages done in Kurram will be fully compensated and for this the survey has already been completed. He added, in the first phase in Baggan, work has been started on the restoration of schools, mosques, offices and banks while work on houses and markets will also be started soon.

Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry said, we and you are not separate from each other, but we are with you and you are with us, so we have to work together for the establishment of lasting peace in Kurram. He admitted that people have been treated inhumanely in Kurram district, but we should apologise keeping in mind the teachings of Muhammad (PBUH) in order to move forward. He while terming the Grand Jirga a silent soldier, paid rich tributes to its efforts and support for peace in the Kurram District.