Lahore development projects reviewed

LAHORE - Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Mudassar Nawaz, along with Assistant Commissioner Nishter Muhammad Saleem Aasi, Saturday reviewed the ongoing development initiatives in the city, working alongside the National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) team. Assistant Commissioner Nishter Muhammad Saleem Aasi also personally inspected the schemes in the Nishter zone to ensure the projects are on track. In Model Town, Assistant Commissioner Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf conducted an unannounced visit to check the development work. He instructed contractors to accelerate their efforts to meet deadlines. As part of the ongoing improvements, the installation of manhole covers and conduit grills has been completed, and the laying of tiles is set to finish today. The Stylus Street and Model Town Link Road are poised to become the first roads fully completed under this programme. In the Cantt area, Assistant Commissioner Fatima Arshad also assessed the progress of various projects, particularly emphasizing the need for coordination between the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Municipal Corporation Lahore (MCL) for improved efficiency. She directed that the designs for three new schemes be finalized within two days. Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Dr. Anam Fatima visited Bajwa Road to inspect the work being carried out by MCL and NESPAK. She confirmed that work had commenced on 70 streets in the area, meeting the program’s targets. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Ravi, Tariq Shabbir, held a meeting with NESPAK representatives and zonal officers to discuss further developments under the program. DC Syed Musa Raza highlighted that the ongoing efforts of the Lahore Development Program will greatly improve the city’s infrastructure, making it more aesthetically pleasing and enhancing the quality of life for its residents.