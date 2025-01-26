Lahore enjoys sunny weather but remains the most polluted city in AQI rankings

The provincial capital of Punjab, Lahore, experienced sunny weather today, providing some respite from the chilly conditions. The warmth led to a noticeable decrease in the intensity of cold weather, making it a pleasant day for residents.

According to the Meteorological Department, Lahore’s minimum temperature is expected to dip to 6°C, while the maximum could reach 19°C. The current temperature is recorded at 8°C.

Weather experts forecast a rise in humidity levels, potentially reaching 69%, with wind speeds recorded at 5 km/h.

Despite the pleasant weather, Lahore remains plagued by severe air pollution, retaining its rank as the most polluted city in the world according to the Air Quality Index (AQI). The city’s AQI level soared to a hazardous 243, raising concerns about public health.

Authorities have urged residents to take precautionary measures, including wearing masks and avoiding outdoor activities during peak pollution hours.