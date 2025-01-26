Lawmakers, MPs start submitting financial assets details to restore memberships

ISLAMABAD - Since the ECP has suspended the membership of lawmakers, the MPs have started submitting financial assets details to restore memberships. The suspended MPs were not allowed to participate in the parliamentary activities due to bar imposed by the top election body as per the rules, sources in ECP informed. The electoral watchdog last week suspended the membership of eleven lawmakers from the National Assembly (NA) ,Sindh Assembly and Balochistan Assembly for not submitting assets details despite reminders.

The MPs were reminded a number of times to submit assets details till the end of year 2024(31 December). The lawmakers were given sixteen days to submit details by January 16, as a large number of MPs from provincial assemblies and National Assembly had not submitted details including Statements of Assets and Liabilities including their spouse and dependent children as on the preceding thirtieth day of June on Form-B for the financial year 2023-24. According to the notification issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the suspended members including Khurram Dastagir, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Ishaq Khan, Muhammad Ali, Kamaluddin, Asmatullah, Syed Mehmood Shah, Samina Matloob, Naseeba, Shamim Ara and Rubina Irfan and others. Seven members of the Sindh Assembly had also been suspended for the same reason. The suspended members include Adeel Ahmed, Hizbullah, Arlsan Taj, and others.