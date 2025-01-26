Sunday, January 26, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Loans under 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' program to be granted on merit: Maryam Nawaz

Loans under 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' program to be granted on merit: Maryam Nawaz
Web Desk
5:39 PM | January 26, 2025
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced that loans under the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme would be awarded strictly on merit.

In a statement issued on Sunday, she explained that recipients of a Rs1.5 million loan would repay only the principal amount in monthly installments of Rs14,000 over nine years.

The programme, aimed at providing affordable housing, is progressing steadily, with over 5,000 houses nearing completion under its first phase. Construction has also begun for homes financed through loans issued in phase two.

Applications submitted via the "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" portal are being verified by three independent microfinance institutions to ensure transparency.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has set an ambitious target of building 100,000 houses within a year and 500,000 houses over the next five years.

She stressed the importance of meeting these goals to deliver on the project’s vision of accessible housing for all.

Govt puts country on path of economic development: Ahsan Iqbal

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1737864885.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025