Loans under 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' program to be granted on merit: Maryam Nawaz

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced that loans under the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme would be awarded strictly on merit.

In a statement issued on Sunday, she explained that recipients of a Rs1.5 million loan would repay only the principal amount in monthly installments of Rs14,000 over nine years.

The programme, aimed at providing affordable housing, is progressing steadily, with over 5,000 houses nearing completion under its first phase. Construction has also begun for homes financed through loans issued in phase two.

Applications submitted via the "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" portal are being verified by three independent microfinance institutions to ensure transparency.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has set an ambitious target of building 100,000 houses within a year and 500,000 houses over the next five years.

She stressed the importance of meeting these goals to deliver on the project’s vision of accessible housing for all.