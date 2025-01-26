Local government by-elections underway in 25 districts of Balochistan

The local government by-elections for 50 general wards in 25 districts of Balochistan are being held today, with all arrangements finalised by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to the ECP, a total of 167 candidates are contesting for the 50 general wards. Polling material was handed over to presiding officers on Saturday to ensure smooth voting.

The by-elections involve 60 polling stations and 138 polling booths across the districts, catering to a total of 43,784 registered voters. Polling began at 8 a.m. and will continue until 5 p.m. without any breaks.

To oversee the process, the ECP has set up an Election Monitoring and Control Center (EMCC), ensuring transparency and addressing any issues that may arise during the elections.

The by-elections are expected to determine new leadership in these wards, playing a crucial role in the province's local governance structure.