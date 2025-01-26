Minister announces Rs1.5m for production lab at UoP Journalism Dept

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi, has stated that journalism is the fourth pillar of the state and that its value should be recognized by professional journalists, as well as by the intellectual and sensitive circles of society.

The minister expressed these views as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of a five-day national workshop jointly organized by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Peshawar and the Women Media Centre Karachi.

On the occasion, he was accompanied by the Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Special Education, and Women Empowerment, Syed Qasim Ali Shah; the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Peshawar, Prof Dr Naeem Qazi; the Chairperson of the Journalism Department, Dr Mehnaz Gul; other faculty members, including Bakht Zaman, Media and Protocol Officer; and senior journalist Nasir Hussain.

Meena Khan Afridi expressed his deep concern over the imposition of restrictions on press freedom and expression under the federal government’s PECA law. He expressed hope that responsible circles, press clubs, and journalistic organizations would openly protest against this injustice.

He also announced the release of Rs1.5 million for the immediate construction and installation of the production lab for the Journalism Department at the University of Peshawar. He further expressed hope that the university’s female journalism students would play an active role in raising awareness about emerging societal issues using the production lab.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Peshawar appreciated the minister’s efforts for the university and stated that his team is working toward the provincial government’s policy of self-reliance.

In her message of gratitude, Dr Mehnaz Gul welcomed the immediate release of funds for the production lab and assured that the students, faculty, and staff would work to communicate the government’s policy initiatives and public-friendly decisions to the people as a gesture of goodwill. She said this would provide an opportunity for positive and constructive journalism to flourish.