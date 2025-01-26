Mohsin Naqvi vows firm response to armed threats against Pakistan

Federal Interior Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering stance against terrorism, declaring that anyone taking up arms against the country would face a resolute response.

Speaking to the media during his visit to Houston, Naqvi emphasised that the fight against terrorism is a collective global responsibility, not just Pakistan's burden. The minister stated that the primary objective of his U.S. visit was to engage with American lawmakers to devise an effective strategy to counter terrorism.

Addressing circulating reports, Naqvi denied attending any anti-China events during his trip, dismissing the claims as baseless propaganda by political opponents. He clarified that his participation was limited to a youth event, which had been misrepresented with malicious intent.

“These false accusations are an attempt to mislead the U.S. House of Representatives and harm Pakistan’s interests. Such baseless propaganda holds no weight,” Naqvi remarked, urging opponents to act responsibly for the sake of national unity.

The minister expressed satisfaction with his discussions with members of Congress, noting their productive nature and the potential for strengthened collaboration in combating terrorism.