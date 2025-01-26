Monitoring camera installed at Kahuta Road to check speed limits

Rawalpindi - The City traffic police here on Saturday installed permanent speed camera squad and a kiosk at Dobairan on Kahuta’s Azad Pattan Road to minimize the risk of accidents due to over speed.

The speed monitoring camera was installed on the directions of Chief Traffic Officer CTO Beenish Fatima to reduce the risk of road accidents on the road and save invaluable human lives. The kiosk will work for 24 hours and monitor the speed limits of the vehicles particularly the public transport vehicle to reduce the risk of accidents.

It may here be mentioned that it was same area where in two major accidents 26 people lost their lives last year.

On the occasion, CTO Benish Fatima said that the squad would help take legal action against the speeding drivers. She urged on the public to comply with the traffic rules and cooperate with the traffic wardens to save lives.

In the meantime, the traffic police continue to organise awareness workshops to apprise both private and public vehicle drivers about traffic laws and sensitivity of not following the rules.

In the month of January, the traffic police conducted as many as 11 lectures on awareness in different educational institutions.

The lectures raised awareness about road safety, traffic laws, and pedestrian safety.

Further, the traffic police instructors visited as many as 34 bus terminals and guided drivers, conductors, and passengers about traffic rules and regulations.

The police also distributed pamphlets at public places to raise awareness regarding traffic laws.

The education wing of the traffic police in the first month of 2025 organised four lectures under the initiative of Friends of Police and informed the participants about the services offered by the traffic wardens and how to become a responsible driver.

The wing also aired 17 sessions on FM 88.6 radio to disseminate awareness materials.