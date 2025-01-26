Sunday, January 26, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Monitoring camera installed at Kahuta Road to check speed limits

The aim is to reduce risk of road accidents on the road

Mudassir Raja
January 26, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi  -  The City traffic police here on Saturday installed permanent speed camera squad and a kiosk at Dobairan on Kahuta’s Azad Pattan Road to minimize the risk of accidents due to over speed.

The speed monitoring camera was installed on the directions of Chief Traffic Officer CTO Beenish Fatima to reduce the risk of road accidents on the road and save invaluable human lives. The kiosk will work for 24 hours and monitor the speed limits of the vehicles particularly the public transport vehicle to reduce the risk of accidents.

It may here be mentioned that it was same area where in two major accidents 26 people lost their lives last year.

On the occasion, CTO Benish Fatima said that the squad would help take legal action against the speeding drivers. She urged on the public to comply with the traffic rules and cooperate with the traffic wardens to save lives.

PMD issues drought alert for Sindh

In the meantime, the traffic police continue to organise awareness workshops to apprise both private and public vehicle drivers about traffic laws and sensitivity of not following the rules.

In the month of January, the traffic police conducted as many as 11 lectures on awareness in different educational institutions.

The lectures raised awareness about road safety, traffic laws, and pedestrian safety.

Further, the traffic police instructors visited as many as 34 bus terminals and guided drivers, conductors, and passengers about traffic rules and regulations.

The police also distributed pamphlets at public places to raise awareness regarding traffic laws.

The education wing of the traffic police in the first month of 2025 organised four lectures under the initiative of Friends of Police and informed the participants about the services offered by the traffic wardens and how to become a responsible driver.

Court permits disinterment of woman’s body in Gujar Khan

The wing also aired 17 sessions on FM 88.6 radio to disseminate awareness materials.

Tags:

Mudassir Raja

Mudassir Raja

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1737864885.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025