Sunday, January 26, 2025
Muazzin kills Imam in Lakki Marwat

January 26, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   In Lakki Marwat district, a muazzin (caller for prayer) killed the imam of masjid over a petty issue, police confirmed on Saturday. As per details, the muazzin, identified as Mishkwatullah killed the imam in the mosque’s chamber after the later instructed him to pronounce the call to prayer (adhan) correctly. Police said the unfortunate incident occurred in the jurisdiction of City Police Station, in Mohallah Khwaidad Khel. The Imam e Masjid, Maulana Mumtaz Khan died at the scene after receiving a fatal bullet. The police registered a case on the complaint of the imam’s brother, Maulana Mirza Ali Khan, and have arrested the accused.

