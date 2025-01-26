No complaint lodged by Chinese against extortion in province: Sindh IG Memon

KARACHI - No complaint has been lodged by a Chinese against extortion in the province, Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon told on Saturday. The Sindh IG’s statement comes after a plea was filed by Chinese businessmen in the Sindh High Court (SHC), seeking protection from alleged harassment and extortion by the city’s police officials. In their petition, the Chinese investors, while expressing their disappointment over the “culture of bribe” in the local police, have said that they would be left with no other option but to leave for Lahore or return to their homeland. Speaking to media on Saturday, the top cop highlighted that due to security concerns, the movement of Chinese nationals has been significantly restricted. The IG emphasised that the police are obligated to strictly implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to the security of foreigners residing in Sindh. “We cannot compromise on the safety of our Chinese brothers,” he said, reiterating the importance of ensuring their protection. However, the tightened security measures have affected local sponsors, who are no longer receiving the same level of support as before, Memon noted. Additionally, the police are conducting investigations into legal and judicial matters concerning Chinese nationals to address any related issues. Memon reassured that the Sindh Police remain committed to maintaining the safety and security of all foreign nationals, particularly those from China. Meanwhile, in the petition, the Chinese businessmen said that police officers demand bribes from the airport to their residences. “We are made to wait for hours at the airport in the name of [arranging] bulletproof vehicles,” read the petition. The Chinese businessmen alleged that police officials, after receiving bribes, took them to their residences in their vehicles. In addition to this, the Chinese investors said that they had been deprived of the right to free movement and holding business meetings. The interior ministry, chief secretary, IG, CPEC security, officials of Malir district police, Chinese embassy and others were made parties in the case. The court sought a response from the Sindh IG and others within four weeks.