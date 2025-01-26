One killed, seven injured in Khuzdar passenger bus explosion

One person was killed, and seven others were seriously injured in an explosion near a passenger bus traveling from Khuzdar to Rawalpindi.

The incident occurred near Khori, approximately 25 kilometers from Khuzdar City. Among the injured was the bus conductor, who is reported to be in critical condition.

The wounded were promptly transported to the Khuzdar Trauma Centre for medical treatment.

Preliminary investigations revealed that an improvised explosive device (IED) had been planted in a vehicle parked near the roadside, targeting the bus.

Security forces, including a heavy contingent of police, Frontier Corps, and Levies, immediately secured the area and cordoned off the site of the blast.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to uncover the facts behind the attack.

The province of Balochistan has been grappling with a surge in terror incidents, as a new wave of terrorism has taken hold in the region.