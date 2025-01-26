Only Ajrak-designed number plates acceptable after April 3 in Sindh

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Excise Mukesh Kumar Chawla has warned that after April 3, no number plate will be acceptable across the province except for vehicles with new Ajrak-designed number plates. The remarks were made during an implementation meeting held under the chairmanship of Chawla, who also holds the portfolio of taxation and narcotics control. Secretary Excise Muhammad Saleem Rajput, DIG Traffic Police Karachi Ahmed Nawaz, NHA, Safe City officers, and other officers were also present in the meeting. In the implementation meeting, Provincial Minister Chawla was jointly briefed in detail by Secretary Excise Rajput and DIG Traffic Police Karachi Nawaz. On this occasion, Chawla said that there is a need to immediately prepare a joint action plan for payment of fines for violations of motor vehicle taxes and traffic rules. Therefore, he said, initially, counter desks will be provided to the traffic police at the Civic Center and Facilitation Centers of the Excise Department for one-window operation, while the timely acquisition of new number plates of vehicles from the check posts of the traffic police will also be ensured. The provincial minister gave instructions that the deployment of traffic police personnel at road checking points should also be ensured in the future, in the integration of traffic challans and Motor Vehicle Registration MVR taxes, support should be given to each other in the payment of MVR taxes and traffic challan dues. The Excise Department will help the traffic police by having records of due challans, he added. Moreover, he said, transfers and tax payments of vehicles with due challans should be made conditional on the payment of challans. He said that with joint measures and further activation of the online system, pending MVR taxes and traffic challans will be immediately identified and all dues will be paid from a single point.

He also directed the Sindh Excise Secretary to prepare a proposal in this regard immediately.