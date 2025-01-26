Sunday, January 26, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Orphan children visit FC North HQs

Monitoring Report
January 26, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  Orphan children from the Alkhidmat Foundation visited the Dir Scouts Headquarters of Frontier Corps (FC) North, spending a memorable day with officers and soldiers. A statement from the Alkhidmat Foundation, released on Saturday, described the visit as an emotional and educational experience.  

During the visit, the children paid tribute at the Martyrs’ Monument, laid floral wreaths, and offered prayers for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks. A well-trained FC contingent presented a salute to the young guests in their honor.  

The visit also included a weapons exhibition, where the children were briefed about the weapons and technical equipment used by FC North. The children showed great interest in the displayed arms and tools.  

The young visitors expressed gratitude to the Frontier Corps North and Dir Scouts’ senior officials for organizing the event and hoped for similar visits in the future.

6th Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit to be held at UoA from Feb 10

Tags:

Monitoring Report

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1737864885.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025