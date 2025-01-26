Orphan children visit FC North HQs

Peshawar - Orphan children from the Alkhidmat Foundation visited the Dir Scouts Headquarters of Frontier Corps (FC) North, spending a memorable day with officers and soldiers. A statement from the Alkhidmat Foundation, released on Saturday, described the visit as an emotional and educational experience.

During the visit, the children paid tribute at the Martyrs’ Monument, laid floral wreaths, and offered prayers for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks. A well-trained FC contingent presented a salute to the young guests in their honor.

The visit also included a weapons exhibition, where the children were briefed about the weapons and technical equipment used by FC North. The children showed great interest in the displayed arms and tools.

The young visitors expressed gratitude to the Frontier Corps North and Dir Scouts’ senior officials for organizing the event and hoped for similar visits in the future.