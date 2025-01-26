Pakistan becomes attractive destination for foreign investors with SIFC’s support

Pakistan has become an attractive destination for foreign investors with the support of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Investment in renewable energy and eco-friendly technologies through SIFC is taking Pakistan towards sustainable development.

A 25% increase in FDI has been witnessed in fiscal year 2024.

Foreign direct investment rose 20% to 1.3 billion dollars in the first half of fiscal year 2025.

Power sector is at top in FDI as it received 488.4 million dollars in investment in first half of Financial Year 2025.

The financial sector received 353 million dollars in investment, while the oil and gas sector received 166.7 million dollars.

China was the largest partner with an investment of 535.5 million dollars in the first half of fiscal year 2025.

Hong Kong's investment rose 14% and reached 134.3 million dollars in the first half of 2025.