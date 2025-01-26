Sunday, January 26, 2025
Pakistan taekwondo team joins 11th Sharjah Int’l Training Camp

Our Staff Reporter
January 26, 2025
LAHORE  -  The Pakistan national taekwondo team has landed in Sharjah, UAE, to participate in the prestigious 11th Sharjah International Taekwondo Training Camp, running from January 21 to February 5, 2024. The camp brings together top athletes from countries including Russia, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, UAE, and Uzbekistan, with additional teams expected to join in the coming days. The camp serves as a platform for athletes to hone their skills, engage in high-performance training sessions, and foster collaboration within the global taekwondo community. During the event, Omar Saeed, CEO of the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, met with Eng. Sulaiman Abdul Rehman Al Haji, Chairman of Individual Sports at the Sharjah Sports Club, and Coach Mr. Abdullah Hatim. Mr. Saeed expressed gratitude for their steadfast support and contributions to the development of the Pakistan national team. This international camp offers Pakistan’s athletes a valuable opportunity to train alongside world-class competitors and prepare for upcoming challenges on the global stage.

Stars and politics converge at Sundance festival

Our Staff Reporter

