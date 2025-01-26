The announcement of the Palestine-Israel truce is a welcome development and a beacon of hope for global peace. The commendable efforts of the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt in facilitating negotiations have created a path for dialogue during these turbulent times.

The atrocities Israel began on October 7, 2024, aimed at the genocide of Palestinians. In response, Hamas displayed remarkable resilience, and despite heavy casualties and destruction, Palestinians remain steadfast. The ceasefire, effective from January 19, 2025, for 42 days, includes the release of 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and 33 Israeli hostages.

However, a permanent resolution is essential to end this protracted conflict. Israel’s policies have plunged the world into trauma and tension. Muslim nations must unite to counter the propaganda of Israel and its allies. Only through collective action by Muslim leaders can peace and justice be achieved.

IMRAN KHAN BOURANA,

Khushab.