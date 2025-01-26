Sunday, January 26, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Palestine-Israel Truce

January 26, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

The announcement of the Palestine-Israel truce is a welcome development and a beacon of hope for global peace. The commendable efforts of the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt in facilitating negotiations have created a path for dialogue during these turbulent times.

The atrocities Israel began on October 7, 2024, aimed at the genocide of Palestinians. In response, Hamas displayed remarkable resilience, and despite heavy casualties and destruction, Palestinians remain steadfast. The ceasefire, effective from January 19, 2025, for 42 days, includes the release of 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and 33 Israeli hostages.

However, a permanent resolution is essential to end this protracted conflict. Israel’s policies have plunged the world into trauma and tension. Muslim nations must unite to counter the propaganda of Israel and its allies. Only through collective action by Muslim leaders can peace and justice be achieved.

Driving economic prosperity in Punjab: The Asaan Karobar Finance Scheme’s game-changing approach for entrepreneurs

IMRAN KHAN BOURANA,

Khushab.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1737788337.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025