The Battle of Cajamarca, a pivotal event in history, took place on November 16, 1532, when Spanish conquistador Francisco Pizarro and his small army encountered the Inca emperor Atahualpa and his vast empire in the Peruvian Andes. Pizarro, capitalising on superior weaponry and tactics, cunningly lured Atahualpa into a trap, resulting in a devastating ambush. Though the Inca vastly outnumbered the Spanish, their lack of firearms and unfamiliarity with European tactics proved fatal. This encounter marked the beginning of Spanish conquest in South America and the eventual downfall of the Inca Empire, forever altering the course of history in the New World.