PDA arranges three-day Food & Culture Family Festival

Peshawar - The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has organized a three-day Food & Cultural Family Festival from January 24 to 26 at Central Park Regi Model Town to provide quality entertainment to the residents of Peshawar and promote critical social issues, including child protection.

The KP Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Arshad Ayoub visited the Child Protection Pavilion, which was set up by the Directorate of Social Welfare (MDs) with the support of UNICEF to highlight ongoing child protection interventions through Child Protection Units and Child Protection Vans.

The stalls aimed to raise awareness, sensitize the public, and generate dialogue about the challenges faced by vulnerable children, particularly those living on the streets.

Artwork by street children was also displayed alongside IEC materials on the importance of psychosocial support, community-based child protection case management, and other interventions.

Moreover, a dedicated space for families and children was set up to experience and learn about the benefits of psychosocial support services.

Through this stall, the department aimed to educate and engage the public on preventing child protection violations and bringing these pressing issues to the forefront in a culturally engaging environment, inspiring public dialogue and action.

A creative art corner was established to engage children visiting the event in an innovative way. Children expressed their creativity on blank canvases, and face painting activities were also conducted by an artist.

Sohail Ahmad, Child Protection Specialist at UNICEF, in his remarks, mentioned that children face numerous protection concerns in various spaces where they live, learn, and play.

The increasing engagement of children with online content also poses complex challenges for parents and caregivers to ensure their safety and protection. While many groups of children are living in greater deprivation than others, children on the streets are particular example who demand urgent attention and support mechanisms.

He appreciated the efforts of the Social Welfare Department to proactively seek various platforms and opportunities to amplify advocacy on children’s issues and emphasized that such interactions with children and caregivers through cultural festivals are certainly an impactful way of socializing them with children’s rights. He stressed the importance of promoting how to prevent violence against children and the connections between society and government for access to services like the 1121 Child Protection Helpline and Child Protection Units at the district level.

The Directorate of Social Welfare extends heartfelt gratitude to UNICEF for its support in advancing child protection. A special thanks was also extended to the Director General of PDA for providing a creative platform to engage families and communities in such a meaningful and impactful way.