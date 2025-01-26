PIIA organises seminar on ‘2024 in Retrospect’

KARACHI - Participants of a seminar titled “2024 in Retrospect”, organized by Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA) Karachi here, reviewed significant geo strategic happenings at national, regional and international spheres and discussed future prospects and way forward for Pakistan. Advisor Development, National Command Authority Pakistan, Lt. General (R) Khalid Ahmed Kidwai, addressing to the seminar reviewed nuclear development in year 2024 and its impacts on region and all over the world. He highlighted the previous six years marked with significant strategic changes, developments and challenges at regional and international level. Referring to the debate on Pakistan’s ballistic missile program in Washington, he termed the debate mind boggling as it was missing out the fundamental fact that USA is at a distance of 12000 kilometer from Pakistan whose nuclear warhead capabilities are too short to hit such a distance. Pakistan’s policy of maintaining and strengthening the policy of full deterrence in the nuclear field is central to the retention of strategic balance in South Asia,” he maintained adding that criticality of adhering to that policy is reinforced by some major geo-political developments in and around Pakistan.

He underscored that Pakistan has an efficient, effective, safe and secure command system of strategic assets and not a single incidence of theft of nuclear materials has ever been reported from Pakistan, while on the other hand there were many such incidents taking place in India.

Pakistan has generated 3530 mega watt electricity from nuclear power plants at Chashma and Karachi in the year 2024 while an other 1200 mw plant was under construction at Chashma, he informed and added that Pakistan under vision 2050 is aiming at enhancing the nuclear power generation to 42000 mega watt.

Chairman Pakistan Council on Foreign Relations (PCFR) Ambassador Syed Hasan Habib, highlighted economic, security, political, and other challenges Pakistan encountered in 2024 and measures taken by government and assistance of friendly countries.

He termed China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a significant development footprint for Pakistan and stressed on the need of focused strategy to keep the agenda of development of the country continue.

He was of the view that in a perplexed landscape Pakistan has to moves ahead with a comprehensive strategy to foster reginal ties and deepen better relations with neighboring countries as well as SAARC, OECD, ASEAN and Latin American regions while keeping his relations warm with time tested friends like China and Arab countries and traditional partners as USA, EU, and OIC.

Chairperson PIIA, Dr Masooma Hassan, in her welcome note, stated that 2024 was a election year in a number of countries across the globe, and rise of rightist political orientation and roll over of liberal policies has been observed at most of the places remarkably in USA and India.

Carnage in Gaza and Palestine carried out with impunity to wipe out Palestinians from their own land is an unfortunate happening of the year, she deplored.