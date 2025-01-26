Sunday, January 26, 2025
Efforts afoot for development of agriculture sector: Rana Tanveer

Web Desk
4:21 PM | January 26, 2025
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain says government is taking revolutionary steps for the development of the agriculture sector.

Addressing a ceremony in Muridke on Sunday, he said government is creating ease for farmers through various programs.

He emphasized that ensuring provision of fertilizers to farmers at government-fixed rates is a top priority.

Rana Tanveer Hussain assured that, on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, there will be no shortage of fertilizers during the Rabi season.

