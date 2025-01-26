PM Shehbaz, public representatives discuss country’s overall situation

Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore today.

Matters pertaining to the ministry of finance and revenue came under discussion during the meeting.

They also exchanged views on overall political situation in the country.

Meanwhile, Member National Assembly Abdul Ghaffar Watto and Member Punjab Assembly Fida Hussain called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore today.

Member National Assembly Muhammad Usman Awasi also called on the Prime Minister.

Besides, former Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Program Rana Mashhood Khen met Shehbaz Sharif.

During these meetings, views were exchanged on matters pertaining to respective constituencies of the lawmakers and overall political situation in the country.