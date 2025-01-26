Sunday, January 26, 2025
PMD issues drought alert for Sindh

PMD issues drought alert for Sindh
Web Desk
11:59 AM | January 26, 2025
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a drought alert for several districts in Sindh, including Karachi, following a significant decrease in rainfall this season. The province has experienced a 52% decline in rainfall, raising serious concerns about worsening drought conditions.

According to PMD, the dry spell is expected to persist through February and March, potentially aggravating the situation in affected areas. Districts such as Naushahro Feroze, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Jamshoro are at heightened risk.

To address the looming crisis, the PMD has advised Karachi's deputy commissioners to implement alternative arrangements. Meanwhile, district administrations in Khairpur and Tharparkar have been instructed to adopt precautionary measures to mitigate the effects of the drought.

Earlier, the PMD had issued warnings about emerging drought conditions in the country due to insufficient rainfall. With the dry spell showing no signs of abating, authorities are being urged to take swift and effective action to manage the impact of water shortages in the region.

