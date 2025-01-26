Sunday, January 26, 2025
PPP shows determination to protect, uphold constitution: Sharjeel Memon

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 26, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Saturday, said that Pakistan Peoples Party believes in the supremacy of the constitution in Pakistan and it is determined to protect the constitution. The senior minister, in a statement issued here, said that parliament is the supreme institution according to the Constitution of Pakistan and it is the statuary function of the parliament to frame or amend the constitution and enact legislation. He said that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has made it clear that the Pakistan Peoples Party will protect the constitution. Sharjeel Memon said that president Asif Ali Zardari strengthened and stabilized the parliament during his first term in the office and for the first time in the country’s history  President Asif Ali Zardari transferred his presidential powers to the parliament to strengthened the parliament and democracy. It is the responsibility of every institution in the country to uphold the constitution approved by the parliament, Sharjeel Memon said adding that struggle for the stability of democracy and the strengthening the parliament has been the history of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

