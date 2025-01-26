Princess Charlene marks 47th birthday amid speculation over missing wedding ring

MONTE CARLO - Princess Charlene of Monaco celebrates her 47th birthday on Saturday, marking another milestone in her royal journey. Born in Zimbabwe in 1978, Charlene rose to fame as a champion swimmer before meeting Prince Albert of Monaco at a swimming event in 2000. Their love story blossomed over six years, culminating in a grand two-day wedding ceremony in 2011. Her birthday celebration, however, comes under the shadow of speculation, as the princess has once again been seen without her wedding ring. Just two days ago, Charlene attended the funeral of Didier Guillaume, a prominent French politician, alongside Prince Albert. Dressed elegantly in a black mid-length dress, sheer tights, and a Prada purse, the princess made a striking appearance, but her missing three-carat diamond engagement ring did not go unnoticed. The absence of her wedding band has fuelled rumours in the past, as Charlene has rarely been seen wearing it since 2017, even at significant royal events. While the early years of her marriage were marked by the frequent appearance of her dazzling ring, its absence in recent years has continued to spark curiosity. As Princess Charlene celebrates her special day, her enduring grace and strength as a royal remain at the forefront, despite the speculation surrounding her personal life.