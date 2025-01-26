PTI tops women’s voting preferences in 2024 elections: FAFEN

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been identified as the most popular political party among women voters in the 2024 general elections, according to a report released by the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN).

The report placed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as the second most popular party among women, followed by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in third place.

Titled "Women Voting Choices," the report highlighted that in 18% of communities within National Assembly constituencies, women voters at male and female polling stations chose different winners compared to their male counterparts. However, in 82% of communities, both male and female voters aligned in their choice of winning candidates.

FAFEN’s analysis, which compared results from 42,804 male and female polling stations across 21,188 communities, was limited to polling stations where men and women from the same electoral areas cast their votes.

Since the results of combined polling stations do not provide a gender-wise breakdown, the report relied on this comparison to assess voting trends.

The findings revealed significant regional variation in voting patterns. In urban areas, male and female voters were more likely to choose different winners compared to rural areas. Among regions, Islamabad recorded the highest divergence, with 37% of electoral communities choosing different winners at male and female polling stations. Balochistan followed with 32%, Sindh with 19%, Punjab with 18%, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had the lowest divergence at 13%.

In the 3,884 communities where women’s voting preferences differed, PTI garnered the most support in 1,260 communities, followed by PML-N in 1,027 and PPP in 694 communities.

Regionally, PTI maintained strong support from women across the country, while PML-N dominated in Punjab and PPP performed well in Sindh.