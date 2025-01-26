PTI won’t attend meeting called by NA Speaker on 28th

ISLAMABAD - Opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Saturday hinted that it may reconsider its decision of boycotting talks if the government announces commission to probe May 9 and November 26 incidents. According to the party, incarcerated party leader Imran Khan has sought a meeting with the dialogue committee before the fourth round of negotiations scheduled for January 28.

“Khan has sought an immediate meeting with (the PTI’s) negotiation committee in which we will state our clear plan of action (on talks),” said PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja while talking to reporters after meeting with jailed former prime minister at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail. Raja also reiterated that his party would not participate in the January 28 session, summoned by the National Speaker Ayaz Sadiq. He said that he held an “extensive discussion” with Imran about the talks, noting that the government “ridiculed” his party’s charter of demands. “We want to let the people of Pakistan know what happened on May 9 and November 26,” he added.

In response to a question, he said that Imran appointed Junaid Akbar as PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter president at the request of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. However, he clarified that Gandapur would remain the provincial chief executive. Responding to another question, Raja confirmed that Mashal Yousafzai has been appointed as spokesperson of Bushra Bibi, wife of Imran Khan.

He made it clear that the PTI founder had instructed that they would not participate in any round of talks without the formation of judicial commissions on violent incidents of May 9 and November 26.

Two days earlier, PTI had called off talks with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led ruling coalition after the government did not form judicial commissions within the seven-day deadline of the opposition party. The party said that it would participate only in the next fourth rounds of talks if its demands were met.

Last month, the PTI had engaged in talks with the federal government to lower political temperature in the country and bring political stability, which is indispensable for economic development.

PTI Secretary General Raja said Khan was clear that the talks’ process couldn’t move forward without the formation of judicial commissions. He said that the jailed leader also instructed the leadership to contact all political forces including Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch for supremacy of the law and constitution.

Meanwhile, PTI Senator Shibli Faraz, talking to the media outside Adiala jail, said that his party’s clear goal is to ensure an impartial investigation and formation of a judicial commission into the events of May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024.

“The government has the best option to form a commission and create a credible environment,” he said, adding that if the government refrains from doing so, then “something is fishy”.

Shibli noted that his party has no objection to continuing the talks if the government forms a commission.

He also lambasted the government over “contradictory statements”, saying they earlier assured that a decision would be made in eight days regarding the formation of a judicial commission but now “they are talking about eight working days”.

The senator reiterated that the country cannot move forward until there is political stability. “Our doors are open to discuss the country’s betterment, economic and political stability,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar said, “We sit in negotiations despite having reservations”. He said the government has no intention to constitute the judicial commission. “We don’t want to sit for a photo session, if the commission is not being formed,” he said.

He said the government has still time to announce the commission. Yesterday, Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq summoned the 4th session of the negotiation committees of the government and the PTI on January 28 (Tuesday) at 11:45am in Committee Room 5 of the Parliament House. The in-camera session, to be chaired by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Junaid Akbar replaces Gandapur as PTI KP president

PTI chief Imran Khan picked party MNA and newly elected chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Junaid Akbar to replace Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur as the party’s president in KP, the secretary general said.

He said that change had been made on the desire of Gandapur who was busy in his responsibilities as KP chief minister. He faces many challenges in governance and ensuring law and order, he added.

He further said that PTI member Aliya Hamza Malik would be assigned a greater role in the party. He said that Hamza has been tasked for the reorganization of the party throughout the country and a notification would be issued soon.

After being appointed PTI KP president, Akbar issued a statement on X expressing gratitude for his appointment. He said that Khan has appointed him president KP on the advice of party leaders including Gandapur, Atif Khan and Shah Farman “I am a middle-class person and I got this position because of hard work, whose example is not found in other parties,” he said.