Relations between Bangladesh, Pakistan to grow stronger with each passing day

PESHAWAR - High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Iqbal Hussain Khan Saturday said that his country is moving towards democracy after current changes and relations with Pakistan would further strengthen with each passing day. He was addressing media persons in Peshawar Press Club here. Bangladesh Press Attaché, Muhammad Tayyab, President Peshawar Press Club, M Riaz and senior journalists were also present on the occasion. Iqbal Hussain Khan said that Bangladesh people firmly belief in democracy adding that country is fast moving towards democracy after current changes. He said that change of the setup in Bangladesh would lead country towards better future, development and freedom of press. He said that speed for democracy is very strong in Bangladesh where people love freedom of press and expression. He said that elections would be held in Bangladesh in December 2025 or start of 2026. Highlighting old cultural and traditional similarities between Pakistan and Bangladesh, he said that there are many vistas of future cooperation between two countries in sectors of trade, commerce, tourism, health, education and gemstone sector.