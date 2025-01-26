Reports of Henley & Partners and State Bank

According to the list released by the non-governmental organisation “Henley & Partners” for January to June 2025, Pakistan holds the fifth weakest passport in the world. Ranked 103rd overall, the Pakistani passport allows visa-free entry to only 33 countries. Tragically, even Somalia’s passport is ranked higher at 102nd, while the passports of Palestine, Nepal, and Bangladesh are jointly ranked 100th. India, by contrast, is placed at 85th.

The latest report by Henley & Partners underscores the failure of Pakistan’s rulers. The country and its people have been treated like a toy by those in power, with no parallel anywhere in the world. The current leadership has plunged Pakistan into darkness. Institutions have been destroyed, corruption is increasing daily, and despite claims of reduced inflation, the lives of ordinary people have become unbearable. Citizens are being deceived with fabricated excuses of artificial shortages.

The PDM-2 government appears to be following the path of its predecessors, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) essentially controlling the country’s economy. The government cannot take a single step without IMF approval. Corruption is eroding the nation like termites, devastating governance and social structures. A staggering 64% of impoverished citizens are forced to pay bribes to complete legitimate tasks. Pakistan has become the most expensive country in the region, with basic necessities now beyond the reach of the average citizen.

Meanwhile, the country’s debt has reached unprecedented levels. According to a State Bank report, as of November 2024, the federal government’s debt exceeded Rs 70,366 billion, marking the highest level in Pakistan’s history. In just one year, from December 2023 to November 2024, the debt rose by Rs 6,975 billion. Government-run enterprises are incurring an annual loss of Rs 850 billion.

To tackle these challenges, Pakistan must focus on increasing the size of its economy. With 62% of the population comprising youth, it is imperative to urgently provide skills training, enabling them to secure employment both domestically and abroad. Without addressing issues like debt dependency, unchecked non-developmental expenditures, and low exports, there is no path out of the economic crisis.

Pakistan’s future depends on the true supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law. Long-term, stable policies are needed, rather than short-term, erratic measures. Economic and political stability hinge on adhering to the rule of law. Regrettably, the absence of patriotic leadership remains the nation’s most persistent challenge.

MUHAMMAD IMRANUL HAQ,

Lahore.