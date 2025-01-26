SACM visits Forest Dept check-post

Peshawar - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) on Forests and Wildlife, Pir Musavir Khan, conducted a surprise visit to the joint check-post of the Forest Department and Wildlife in Kherabad, Nowshera. He inspected the post, reviewed the attendance register, and checked all related records.

The Special Assistant gathered details from the staff about actions taken against the timber mafia and inquired about the problems and challenges faced by the personnel on duty.

He expressed satisfaction with the overall condition of the check-post and instructed the staff to carry out their official duties with dedication and integrity, emphasizing that there should be no tolerance for corruption, as there is no place for dishonest elements in the department.

Pir Musavir Khan said that under the leadership of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they are committed to protecting forests and wildlife.

He mentioned that the surprise visits to the department’s check-posts are part of this initiative and that efforts will be made to eliminate environment-harming elements from the province. He also emphasized that officers in the Forest and Wildlife departments should closely monitor the check-posts and that there would be no compromise on negligence in official duties.

The SACM mentioned that a system of rewards and punishments would continue within the departments. Employees would be encouraged for outstanding performance, while negligence or poor performance in official duties would result in penalties.