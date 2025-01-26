SC to announce verdict in registrar contempt case

A two-member bench of the Supreme Court will announce its reserved verdict on Monday in the contempt of court case against Additional Registrar (Judicial) Nazar Abbas.

The verdict was reserved on Thursday after the court issued a show-cause notice to Nazar Abbas on January 20, removing him from his position for “serious misconduct.” The court declared that Abbas had mistakenly scheduled a case meant for a constitutional bench before a regular bench, causing a waste of time and resources.

Additional Registrar Nazar Abbas has since requested the withdrawal of the show-cause notice. His intra-court appeal is set to be heard on the same day (January 27) by a six-member bench led by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail.

The controversy began when Abbas’s scheduling error led to questions about procedural integrity. Following the incident, the Supreme Court initiated disciplinary action and formed a larger bench to address the matter.

The case has sparked debate over the powers of Supreme Court benches, with the court seeking arguments on whether a full court should deliberate on such matters.

A decision in this high-profile case is expected to provide clarity on procedural responsibilities within the judiciary and the limits of bench authority.