Sunday, January 26, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SC to announce verdict in registrar contempt case

SC to announce verdict in registrar contempt case
Web Desk
2:12 PM | January 26, 2025
National

A two-member bench of the Supreme Court will announce its reserved verdict on Monday in the contempt of court case against Additional Registrar (Judicial) Nazar Abbas.

The verdict was reserved on Thursday after the court issued a show-cause notice to Nazar Abbas on January 20, removing him from his position for “serious misconduct.” The court declared that Abbas had mistakenly scheduled a case meant for a constitutional bench before a regular bench, causing a waste of time and resources.

Additional Registrar Nazar Abbas has since requested the withdrawal of the show-cause notice. His intra-court appeal is set to be heard on the same day (January 27) by a six-member bench led by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail.

The controversy began when Abbas’s scheduling error led to questions about procedural integrity. Following the incident, the Supreme Court initiated disciplinary action and formed a larger bench to address the matter.

The case has sparked debate over the powers of Supreme Court benches, with the court seeking arguments on whether a full court should deliberate on such matters.

Sugar prices soar in Lahore despite crushing season

A decision in this high-profile case is expected to provide clarity on procedural responsibilities within the judiciary and the limits of bench authority.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1737864885.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025