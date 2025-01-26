Sunday, January 26, 2025
Security forces kill 30 Khwarij in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: ISPR

January 26, 2025
RAWALPINDI  -  Security Forces killed thirty Khwarij in three separate intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province between January 24 and 25.

“On the reported presence of Khwarij, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by Security Forces in District Lakki Marwat. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly, eighteen khwarij were sent to hell, while six khwarij got injured” said an ISPR news release.

Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in District Karak. In the ensuing fire exchange, eight Khwarij were effectively neutralised by the security forces.

In a third encounter that took place in the general area of Bagh, Khyber District, own troops successfully neutralised four khwarij including Kharji ring leaders Aziz ur Rehman, Qari Ismail and Kharji Mukhlis, while two khwarij got injured. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces as well as the killing of innocent civilians. Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are  determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

