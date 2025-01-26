Sunday, January 26, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Shakil Ahmad leaves for Australia after whirlwind Pakistan tour

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 26, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  President Pakistan Mission International Mr Shakil Ahmad last week visited Pakistan and addressed the leadership of Lahore High Court Bar and discussed the constitutional and political crisis in Pakistan along with other issues of common interest.  He also addressed the FBR Tax Bar and highlighted the IMF dictated tax burden, which has pushed over 40 percent people below the poverty line. Also he highlighted the causes and effects of declining economy along with other issues of public concern. He stayed in Pakistan only for three days he addressed various forums in Islamabad and Lahore. On the invitation of Human Rights organisation in Pakistan, he spoke on the issues of human rights violation, fundamental rights and missing persons. Shakil Ahmad also spoke at length about declining image of Pakistan worldwide. Shakil Ahmad is a leader and well known person in the overseas Pakistani community. He is qualified in IT, Enterprise Resource Planning & Australian Migration Law. Currently, he is practising as an Immigration Advisor in Australia. In recognition to his good standing in the Australian society, he is ranked as the Justice of Peace by the government. He also participates in politics in Australia and has been the President of the students union in a university. He has also been writing columns in various international newspapers. Earlier, he had served in key federal government positions in Pakistan. Shakil Ahmad is President Pakistan Mission International, which he founded around two years ago, to network 10 million overseas Pakistanis to support beloved motherland Pakistan economically, diplomatically and politically. In his recent visit to Pakistan, he met civil and military bureaucrats, lawyers and journalists and discussed the economic-political crisis and suggested solutions to overcome such  challenges.

6th Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit to be held at UoA from Feb 10

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1737864885.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025