Shakil Ahmad leaves for Australia after whirlwind Pakistan tour

LAHORE - President Pakistan Mission International Mr Shakil Ahmad last week visited Pakistan and addressed the leadership of Lahore High Court Bar and discussed the constitutional and political crisis in Pakistan along with other issues of common interest. He also addressed the FBR Tax Bar and highlighted the IMF dictated tax burden, which has pushed over 40 percent people below the poverty line. Also he highlighted the causes and effects of declining economy along with other issues of public concern. He stayed in Pakistan only for three days he addressed various forums in Islamabad and Lahore. On the invitation of Human Rights organisation in Pakistan, he spoke on the issues of human rights violation, fundamental rights and missing persons. Shakil Ahmad also spoke at length about declining image of Pakistan worldwide. Shakil Ahmad is a leader and well known person in the overseas Pakistani community. He is qualified in IT, Enterprise Resource Planning & Australian Migration Law. Currently, he is practising as an Immigration Advisor in Australia. In recognition to his good standing in the Australian society, he is ranked as the Justice of Peace by the government. He also participates in politics in Australia and has been the President of the students union in a university. He has also been writing columns in various international newspapers. Earlier, he had served in key federal government positions in Pakistan. Shakil Ahmad is President Pakistan Mission International, which he founded around two years ago, to network 10 million overseas Pakistanis to support beloved motherland Pakistan economically, diplomatically and politically. In his recent visit to Pakistan, he met civil and military bureaucrats, lawyers and journalists and discussed the economic-political crisis and suggested solutions to overcome such challenges.