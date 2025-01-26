Sindh bans sale of formula milk without prescription

KARACHI - The Sindh government has implemented the Sindh Protection and Promotion of Breastfeeding and Child Nutrition Act, imposing strict regulations on the sale and promotion of artificial formula milk, in a landmark move to promote breastfeeding and child nutrition. Under the new law, artificial formula milk cannot be sold without a doctor’s prescription, and violators face hefty fines and imprisonment. Those violating the law would be fined Rs500,000 and imprisoned for six months. Moreover, even doctors cannot prescribe artificial formula milk to mothers without a solid reason, and those doing so would face cancellation of their licences and facing complaints to the Infant Feeding Board. Pakistan Paediatric Association President and University of Child Health Vice Chancellor Prof Masood Sadiq, PPA Secretary Prof Mohsina Ibrahim, former president Prof Khalid Shafi, National Institute of Paediatrics Head of Emergency Department Dr Hayat Buzdar, Dr Saadullah Chachar of NICH and Paediatrician Dr. Waseem Jamalvi addressed the press conference at Karachi Press Club in this regard. Prof Khalid Shafi said that formula companies could no longer use the word ‘milk’ on the packaging and would have to instead write ‘artificial formula milk’. Moreover, the companies could not even indulge in direct and indirect marketing or sponsor any conference or doctor individually or collectively, as those doing so would be fined.

He also said that no superstores or medical stores would be allowed to openly display artificial formula milk, and those doing so could be fined Rs500,000 and imprisoned for six months. Now doctors could not also prescribe artificial formula milk to any child without any reason, or they would face suspension of their association membership and filing of a complaint with the Infant Feeding Board.

If a doctor failed to provide a solid reason for prescribing artificial formula milk, their license could be revoked. The Sindh Healthcare Commission has been included in the Infant Feeding Board.

Dr Khalid Shafi said that only 48.3% of mothers in Pakistan breastfed their children, with 52% not doing so, adding that the law has been made in the implementation stage. He further said that they were also initiating the Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative Program (BFHI) program, under which it will be mentioned that a hospital would not allow any other milk to a newborn except mother’s feed. He added that breastfeeding would also be made a part of the curriculum.

Professor Masood Sadiq said that breast milk is a human need, citing that the holy Quran also commands to breastfeed the child for two years after birth.

He said that we are representatives not only of paediatricians but also of children, and we have requested all provinces including Punjab in this regard.

Professor Mohsina Ibrahim said this law will benefit both the child and the mother. Breast milk contains everything for the newborn baby, she said, adding that babies who feed on mother’s milk do not have stomach aches.

“Their immunity is much better to fight germs. Babies who do not feed on breast milk have a lot of diarrhoea and infections. This is also why they get diseases like pneumonia, which can lead to their death. Mothers who breastfeed their children are protected from breast cancer also,” she explained.

Dr Jamalavi said currently 18 to 20 companies were selling artificial formula in the country. “In countries like Pakistan, the mortality rate of newborn babies is very high, which is due to mothers not breastfeeding their children,” he remarked.